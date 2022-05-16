Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $127.30. 83,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,115. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

