Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.07. 905,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $257.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.