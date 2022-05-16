Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,607.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $324,551.15 and $7,607.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.95 or 0.00562625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00516045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.80 or 1.72824015 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

