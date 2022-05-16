yieldwatch Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $5,579.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00527142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,517.44 or 1.77382489 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008644 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,500,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.