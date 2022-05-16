Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Yum China worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

