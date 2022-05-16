Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 176347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

