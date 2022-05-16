Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.83. CONMED reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. 3,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,947. CONMED has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

