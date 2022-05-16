Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,649. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $257,631,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

