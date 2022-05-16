Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,473. The stock has a market cap of $915.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

