Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 181,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,849. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
