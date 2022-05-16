Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SRAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SRAX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SRAX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SRAX by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 181,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,849. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

