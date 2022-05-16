Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post -$1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.72). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,523. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187,088 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

