Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,227. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

