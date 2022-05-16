Zacks: Analysts Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,552,000 after buying an additional 175,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVO traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $103.24. 1,893,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

