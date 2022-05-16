Zacks: Analysts Expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Senseonics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,968. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

