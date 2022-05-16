Zacks: Analysts Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report $7.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 million to $7.91 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $40.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $47.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.05 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $60.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 1,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

