Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) to Post $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $4.23. Cheniere Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 463%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.76. 29,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,751. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

