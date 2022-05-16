Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.