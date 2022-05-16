Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 40,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

