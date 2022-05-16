Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.26. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

LHCG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $164.72. 4,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,684. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LHC Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

