Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.38 Million

Analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to report sales of $658.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.50 million. ManTech International reported sales of $648.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MANT traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 357,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

