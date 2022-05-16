Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $805.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.50 million. Match Group reported sales of $707.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Match Group by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Match Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

