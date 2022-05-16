Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,849. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,097,000 after buying an additional 40,026 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $82.85. 331,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,500. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.