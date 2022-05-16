Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $145.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 278,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.