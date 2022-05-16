Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 52,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

