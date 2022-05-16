Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.33. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,219,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,581. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.