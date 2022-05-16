Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

