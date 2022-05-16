Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,797. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

