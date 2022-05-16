Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Million

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to report $1.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $3.00 million. KemPharm reported sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $20.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 million to $25.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.86 million, with estimates ranging from $25.97 million to $69.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMPH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 33,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,176. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KemPharm by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.