Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.10.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.