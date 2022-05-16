Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.