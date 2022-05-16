Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 3,090,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

