Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Sell

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.68. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 128.70% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

