Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NLTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.