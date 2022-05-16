Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to “Hold”

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. 145,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AXT by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

