ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $181,903.37 and approximately $27.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00316446 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

