Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. 3,923,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,801,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

