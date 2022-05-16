Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after buying an additional 63,656 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. 115,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,145. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

