Zhang Financial LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 186,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,627. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.