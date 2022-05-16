Zhang Financial LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,703,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock worth $938,412 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.