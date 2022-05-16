Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 168 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,016. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

