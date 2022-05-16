Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 19,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. 175,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

