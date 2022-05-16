Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.06. 3,434,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,307,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.13 and a 200-day moving average of $362.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $284.94 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

