Zhang Financial LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.56. 633,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,417,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

