Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $58,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

