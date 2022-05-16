Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,317,000 after purchasing an additional 357,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,473 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.27 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

