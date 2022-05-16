Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded by Baader Bank to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has CHF 140 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.25.

ZRSEF stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $222.20. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

