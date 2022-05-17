-$0.01 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LiveRamp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 672,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

