$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

