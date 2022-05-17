-$0.13 EPS Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 55,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,150. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.