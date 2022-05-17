$0.15 EPS Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 564,807 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after buying an additional 918,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after buying an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after buying an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. 597,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,838. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

